KUALA LUMPUR Dec 20 Malaysia said on Tuesday
that it has not abandoned hope of finding missing Malaysia
Airlines flight MH370 and that it remains to be seen how a new
report by investigators could help locate the aircraft.
Investigators searching for the missing plane recommended on
Tuesday that the search area be extended by 25,000 sq km (9,650
sq miles). Australia - one of three search countries along with
Malaysia and China - rejected the recommendation, citing a lack
of "credible evidence" to extend the search.
In a statement, Malaysia said it remains to be seen how the
report by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau can be used to
help identify the aircraft's specific location.
"I wish to reiterate that the aspiration to locate MH370 has
not been abandoned and every decision made has and will always
be in the spirit of cooperation among the three nations,"
Malaysian transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said.
