KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 Malaysia's military
believes it tracked the missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner by
radar over the Strait of Malacca, far from where it last made
contact with civilian air traffic control off the country's east
coast, a military source told Reuters.
The Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping
channels, runs along Malaysia's west coast. The airline said on
Saturday that the flight carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew
last had contact off the east coast Malaysian town of Kota
Bharu.
"It changed course after Kota Bharu and took a lower
altitude. It made it into the Malacca Strait," the military
official, who has been briefed on investigations, told Reuters.
