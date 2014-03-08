SEPANG, Malaysia, March 8 Malaysian authorities
have not confirmed that a Malaysia Airlines flight,
carrying 239 passengers and crew, had crashed after it went
missing over the South China Sea, Transport Minister Hishamuddin
Hussein said on Saturday.
Hishamuddin said there was no sign of any plane wreckage and
denied Vietnamese state media reports that the plane had crashed
south of an island off Vietnam.
"We are doing everything in our power to locate the plane.
We are doing everything we can to ensure every possible angle
has been addressed," Hishamuddin told reporters near the Kuala
Lumpur International Airport.
"We are looking for accurate information from the Malaysian
military. They are waiting for information from the Vietnamese
side."