BRIEF-WiLAN's unit entered into patent license agreement with Santa's Best Craft LLC
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
BEIJING, March 25 Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Xie Hangsheng told Malaysia's ambassador in Beijing on Monday that China was demanding Malaysia hand over all relevant satellite data analysis on the missing Malaysian airliner, the Foreign Ministry said.
Xie met the ambassador after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, citing new satellite data, said Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared over two weeks ago en route to Beijing, crashed thousands of miles away in the southern Indian Ocean. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
* WiLAN subsidiary variable lighting inks another license agreement
March 20 Lubrizol Corp, the specialty chemicals unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, said on Monday it plans to take majority control of its Indian joint venture with state-run Indian Oil Corp, boosting its stake to 74 percent from 50 percent.
* Freddie Mac forgoes issuing a reference notes security on its March 20, 2017 announcement date Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: