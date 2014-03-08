BEIJING, March 8 Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore are conducting joint search and rescue operations for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane in waters south of Vietnam's Tho Chu island, China's Xinhua news agency said on Saturday.

The report said that the information was relayed to China's civil aviation regulator by its Vietnamese counterpart.

The aircraft went missing while on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard)