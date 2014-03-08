BRIEF-Parker Drilling says amended and restated company's by-laws
* On and effective March 9, 2017, board of directors of parker drilling company amended and restated company's by-laws - sec filing
HANOI, March 8 No signal had been picked up from a Malaysia Airlines Boeing B777-200 aircraft flight carrying 239 passengers and crew from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, a Vietnamese rescue official said on Saturday.
"We have been seeking but no signal from the plane yet," Pham Hien, director of a Vietnam maritime search and rescue coordination centre in Vung Tau, told Reuters by telephone.
Vietnamese and Chinese media had reported that a signal from the plane had been picked up. The reports did not identify what kind of signal.
"The information on local media about the signal near the Cape Ca Mau was inaccurate," Pham said.
* Ronald Rogers reports sale of 11,000 shares of common stock of Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc on March 13, 2017 at $94.6/share - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lXKMQ7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, March 14 AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza slowed disease progression sharply in a closely watched clinical trial, boosting hopes for a product that belongs to a novel drug class called PARP inhibitors.