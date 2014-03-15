KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak said on Saturday that the movements of a missing
plane were consistent with a deliberate act by someone who
turned the jet back across Malaysia and onwards to the west.
Investigators had confirmed that an aircraft tracked by
military radar was the lost Malaysia Airlines flight
MH370, after its communications were likely switched off before
it reached the east coast of Malaysia a week ago, Najib told a
news conference.
"Despite media reports the plane was hijacked, I wish to be
very clear, we are still investigating all possibilities as to
what caused MH370 to deviate," Najib said.