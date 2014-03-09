BRIEF-Alterra Power Corp FY revenue was $60.8 million
* revenue was $60.8 million for year, up 5% from comparative year predominantly due to foreign exchange movements
March 8 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Saturday it has dispatched a team to Asia to help investigate the crash of a Malaysia Airlines jet early Saturday that is presumed to have claimed 239 lives.
The NTSB team is accompanied by technical advisers from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, the U.S. air safety regulator and Boeing Co, which made the 777-200ER jet that was lost while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
* New Look Vision Group Inc announces record revenues and net earnings for 2016 and its quarterly dividend
TOKYO, March 16 Japanese stocks declined on Thursday, hurt by the dollar's fall against the yen as the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled fewer future rate hikes than many expected and by Fast Retailing Co's tumble on a media report.