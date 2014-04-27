KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 U.S. President Barack
Obama said on Sunday that the United States was "absolutely
committed" to providing more assets to assist in the search for
missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the southern
Indian Ocean.
"I can tell you the United States is absolutely committed to
providing whatever resources and assets that we can," Obama told
a news conference in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak.
A U.S. defence official told Reuters on Friday that the sea
search is likely to drag on for years as it enters the much more
difficult phase of scouring broader areas of the ocean near
where the plane is believed to have crashed.
