By Matt Spetalnick and Morag MacKinnon
KUALA LUMPUR/PERTH, Australia, April 27 U.S.
President Barack Obama said on Sunday that the United States was
fully committed to providing more assets to assist in the search
for missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 in the
southern Indian Ocean.
"I can tell you the United States is absolutely committed to
providing whatever resources and assets that we can," Obama told
a news conference in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysian Prime Minister
Najib Razak.
A U.S. Navy submersible drone scanned a remote patch of the
Indian Ocean seabed on Sunday in its so far fruitless efforts to
find signs of the missing plane, but bad weather prevented an
air and sea surface search.
More than seven weeks after the jet carrying 239 people
disappeared enroute from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, and six weeks
since the search moved from Asia to the Indian Ocean,
authorities are now regrouping to decide how to proceed.
"We are currently consulting very closely with our
international partners on the best way to continue the search
into the future," the Joint Agency Coordination Centre in charge
of the search told Reuters in an email.
Malaysia, China, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Britain
and the United States are assisting Australia in trying to solve
the most expensive search in aviation history.
"Obviously we don't know all the details but we do know if
in fact the plane went down in the ocean on this part of this
world, there is a big place and it is very challenging effort
and laboriously effort," Obama said. "It is going to take quite
some time."
A U.S. defence official told Reuters on Friday that the sea
search is likely to drag on for years as it enters the much more
difficult phase of scouring broader areas of the ocean near
where the plane is believed to have crashed.
Australia and Malaysia are under pressure to bring closure
to the grieving families of those on board MH370, which
disappeared on March 8, by finding wreckage to determine what
happened to the aircraft.
Malaysia is also under growing pressure to improve its
disclosure about its investigation, although Obama said on
Sunday that U.S. authorities had found it to be "fully
forthcoming" in sharing information. Najib has said his
government would make public a preliminary report into the
plane's disappearance next week.
Last week Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
told reporters that authorities would be "increasing the assets
that are available for deep-sea search" and that his government
was seeking help from state oil company Petronas which has
expertise in deep-sea exploration.
The empty expanse of water some 1,000 miles northwest of
Western Australia's state capital Perth is one of the most
remote places in the world and also one of the deepest.
Until now, the undersea search has been focused on a 10
square km (6.2 square mile) circular zone where a series of
"pings" detected earlier this month led authorities to believe
the plane's black box flight recorders may be located.
The undersea search is set to be extended beyond this small
area if the U.S. Bluefin-21 drone fails to find anything, the
search authority said on Saturday.
