SYDNEY, March 24 Australian search authorities
said on Monday they have been advised about objects spotted by
Chinese aircraft hunting for any sign of a missing Malaysian
airliner and will be trying to locate them in the remote
southern Indian Ocean.
Official Chinese news agency Xinhua earlier reported the
crew of a IL-76 aircraft spotted two "relatively big" floating
objects and several smaller white ones dispersed over several
kilometres.
"AMSA advised about reported objects sighted by Chinese
aircraft. Reported objects in today's search area. Attempts will
be made to relocate," the Australian Maritime Safety Authority
(AMSA) said on its Twitter feed.
AMSA is coordinating the search for Malaysian Airlines
Flight MH370, which went missing more than two weeks
ago with 239 people on board.
(Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Paul Tait)