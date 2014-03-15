By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON, March 14
WASHINGTON, March 14 Analysis of electronic
pulses picked up from a missing Malaysian airliner shows it
could have run out of fuel and crashed into the Indian Ocean
after it flew hundreds of miles off course, a source familiar
with official U.S. assessments said on Friday.
The source, who is familiar with data the U.S. government is
receiving from the investigation into the disappearance of the
Malaysia Airlines plane, said the other, but less
likely possibility, was that it flew on toward India.
The data obtained from pulses the plane sent to satellites
had been interpreted to provide two different analyses because
it was ambiguous, said the source, who declined to be identified
because of the ongoing investigation.
But it offers the first real clues as to the fate of Flight
MH370, which officials increasingly believe was deliberately
diverted off its scheduled course from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.