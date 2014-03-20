(In Wednesday story, corrects final paragraph to adjust
* U.S, European projects eye use of ADS-B signals
* Satellite-based sensors would pick up ADS-B signals
* Systems could still theoretically be switched off
* Would help rescue efforts, cut fuel costs
By Victoria Bryan and Andrea Shalal
FRANKFURT/WASHINGTON, March 19 The unexplained
fate of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has thrown the
spotlight on some satellite technologies that will make it
easier in future for authorities to track and communicate with
aircraft over water and uninhabited areas.
The plane vanished from radar screens on March 8 with 239
people aboard. Investigators believe it most likely flew into
the southern Indian Ocean.
Already, new systems are being developed by European and
North American teams to allow more accurate plotting of location
and flight paths. These would use satellite-based sensors rather
than radars to pick up signals containing automated location and
velocity data sent every second from aircraft.
Currently, information on a plane's location can be picked
up by ground-based radar, which loses coverage over oceans or
remote areas, or it can be combined with optional on-board
satellite communications tools that require pilot actions and
that airlines, many under budget constraints, must pay for.
While automated signals giving an aircraft's location could
still be switched off, as may have happened in the Malaysian
case, the new satellite sensors could still aid search and
rescue efforts and help airlines save fuel.
Aireon LLC, a joint venture between U.S satellite operator
Iridium, the Canadian air navigation service and three
European air traffic control authorities - says it will provide
a space-based global air traffic surveillance system beginning
in 2018.
The German Aerospace Centre (DLR) is also working on a
project with Luxembourg-based satellite firm SES and
space electronics group Thales Alenia Germany, a joint venture
between Thales and Finmeccanica.
Tony Tyler, head of global aviation association IATA, said
the hunt for Flight 370 would drive interest in new solutions.
"It's extraordinary that with all the technology that we've
got that an aircraft can disappear like this," he told reporters
in London last week. "Certainly I think it will trigger a desire
to see how can we avoid this from happening again."
At present, only 10 percent of the Earth's surface has radar
infrastructure, leaving huge gaps in coverage in places like
certain regions of Australia, deserts or oceans.
While data transmissions from the separate Aircraft
Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS), a system
similar to text messaging, can be sent via VHF radio link or
satellite already, these transmissions can leave gaps of 15-30
minutes, and the amount of data sent varies from airline to
airline.
"We often just don't know the exact current position of
aircraft these days," said Joerg Behrens, divisional head at the
German Aerospace Centre.
SENSORS ON SATELLITES
New receivers to pick up the Automatic Dependant
Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) signals sent out by aircraft
every second are therefore being developed by the Aireon and the
DLR teams to be placed on board satellites orbiting the earth.
ADS-B equipment is already found on around 60 percent of
aircraft worldwide and the signals broadcast aircraft position,
and velocity information that are picked up by radar, air
traffic controllers or other aircraft. These are among the
signals used by flight tracking websites such as flightradar24.
Most planes are expected to eventually carry the ADS-B
equipment. Current regulations in Europe require all airplanes
to have it by 2017, with similar requirements in effect for the
United States from 2020. In Australia, where radar
infrastructure is in short supply, it's mandatory for all
aircraft, while India, Brazil and others are also looking at
making it a requirement.
Albeit unlikely, the transmission of ADS-B signals could be
stopped, such as in the event of an electrical fire, meaning
that even if such systems were in place they may not have helped
in the Malaysian case.
But Aireon LLC president Don Thoma said it was clear that
the new system would help aircraft if they ran into problems
over oceans or remote areas.
"We're getting a lot of interest and action from air traffic
control organisations that have a vested interest in tracking
commercial aircraft in remote areas," Thoma said.
The case has generated more interest in the new technologies
for picking up ADS-B signals via satellite and that may help to
attract the attention of possible funders, DLR's Behrens said.
Aireon says it will launch the first two tracking sensors on
its second-generation Iridium NEXT satellites in the second
quarter of 2015 for testing in orbit, ahead of the launch of a
global system comprising 66 tracking sensors beginning in 2018.
The DLR is working with SES and Thales Alenia Germany and is
currently gathering data from a receiver aboard the ESA Proba-V
satellite, which has been in orbit since May last year.
The Aireon project has already signed purchase agreements
with Britain, Italy, Denmark, Canada and most recently,
Portugal. The company is also in discussions with air traffic
control authorities across Asia.
FUEL SAVINGS
There is already a service provided by British satellite
firm Inmarsat that enables airlines to combine ACARS
messages with accurate positioning data, typically GPS, and
share the data by telecommunications satellites.
GPS satellites provide the location markers that enable a
GPS receiver on board a plane to work out its own position. In
remote areas without radar coverage, it is up to the aircraft to
pass this information on to air traffic control.
To do so when over water or remote areas, aircraft need
extra communications equipment to send the information via
telecommunications satellites and such systems and the service
contracts to enable the transmissions can be expensive.
This makes the ADS-B system attractive because most aircraft
are expected to carry it eventually anyway, meaning no need for
additional costly equipment. While it's the airlines that pay to
install the ADS-B equipment on their planes, the cost of
receiving transmissions from the satellite-based sensors in the
future could be shared with air traffic control.
Some planes on busy North Atlantic routes have the extra
satellite equipment because pilots and air traffic controllers
can then share more accurate information on where the plane is.
That means the aircraft can receive a preferred routing at
the right altitude that makes the trip more fuel efficient,
David Coiley, VP for aeronautics at Inmarsat, said.
"If you don't have it you have to fly lower and get less
priority in air-traffic control," he said.
The ADS-B satellite-based sensors could help even more with
fuel savings, making it an attractive prospect for airlines
which are already under huge cost pressures.
At present, planes have to keep a distance of about 50
nautical miles apart when flying across the North Atlantic. But
if space-based satellites were able to track planes second by
second, those gaps could be closed, meaning more planes flying
and shorter flight paths.
Aireon's Thoma cited estimates of $125 million in annual
fuel savings in the North Atlantic region for all airlines,
which would amount to estimated fuel savings of around $6
billion to $8 billion through 2030.
