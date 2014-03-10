HANOI, March 10 A Vietnamese rescue helicopter
has retrieved a floating yellow object from the sea and
determined it was not a life raft from a missing Malaysian
plane, as was earlier suspected, the country's civil aviation
authority said on Monday.
"It has salvaged the object, at the notice and request by
Malaysia's rescue centre, 130 km southwest of Tho Chu island.
The object has been identified as a moss-covered cap of a cable
reel," the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said on its
website.
It did not specify whether or not the object was part of a
plane but said photographs would be sent to its command centre.
Vietnam scrambled two helicopters from southern Phu Quoc
island on Monday afternoon to retrieve the item spotted earlier
by a search plane.