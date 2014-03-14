LONDON, March 14 Rolls-Royce said on
Friday it concurred with the Malaysian government on engine
data, after Malaysia denied reports that a Malaysia Airlines
passenger jet may have flown on for hours after it
vanished from radar screens.
The Wall Street Journal said U.S. aviation investigators and
national security officials believed the plane flew for a total
of five hours, based on data automatically downloaded and sent
to the ground from the Boeing 777's Rolls-Royce engines
as part of a standard monitoring programme. ()
Malaysian Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on
Thursday that the reports were not true. He said the last
transmission from the aircraft was at 01:07 a.m. on March 8,
indicating that everything was normal. The plane took off from
Kuala Lumpur at 12:41 a.m. (1641 GMT on March 7).
"Rolls-Royce concurs with the statement made on Thursday, 13
March, by Malaysia's Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein
regarding engine health monitoring data received from the
aircraft," said a spokeswoman for the company.
"Rolls-Royce continues to provide its full support to the
authorities and Malaysia Airlines."
The investigation into the disappearance of the jetliner is
focusing more on a suspicion the flight was deliberately
diverted, as evidence suggests it was last headed out over the
Andaman Islands, sources familiar with the Malaysian probe said.