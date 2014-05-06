(Corrects agency name in first paragraph; Aviation Safety, not
Air Safety)
PARIS May 6 The European Aviation Safety Agency
has drawn up proposals to make it easier to find black boxes
from missing aircraft, in the strongest official reaction so far
to the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines jet, sources
familiar with the matter said.
The proposals will bring into force some recommendations
that were put forward by France after the loss of an Air France
jet in the Atlantic in 2009, but which were never implemented.
These include the addition of a new pinger frequency, making
it easier to locate the recording devices under water.
An opinion due to be published by the agency also calls for
an increase in the minimum amount of recording time on cockpit
voice recorders to make it easier to understand plane crashes.
Flight MH370 is believed to have crashed in the southern
Indian Ocean some seven hours after it went missing on March 8,
meaning the standard two-hour recording loop would not cover
conversatins during the crucial early stages of the flight.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by Laurence Frost and David
Goodman)