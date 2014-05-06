* EASA calls for 20 hours of cockpit recording, up from
By Tim Hepher
PARIS, May 6 European safety officials on
Tuesday proposed tougher rules for 'black box' flight recorders
in the strongest regulatory reaction yet to the disappearance of
Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.
The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said it would
propose increasing the recording time on cockpit voice recorders
to 20 hours from two to make it easier to understand plane
accidents and prevent vital evidence being overwritten.
Newly published proposals would also bring into force
recommendations made by French crash investigators after the
loss of an Air France jet in the Atlantic in 2009, but which
remain bogged down in talks among regulators.
These include the addition of a new pinger frequency making
it easier to locate the recording devices under water, where
lower frequencies travel further.
The proposals appeared in an opinion published by EASA on
Tuesday and confirmed details reported by
Reuters.
They have been submitted to the European Union's executive
Commission which will use them as the basis for a change in law.
No trace of flight MH370 has been found since it vanished en
route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, despite the most
intensive search in commercial aviation history.
Experts have narrowed the area where the plane is presumed
to have crashed to a large arc of the Indian Ocean about 1,600
km (1,000 miles) northwest of the city of Perth in western
Australia.
The aircraft could have flown for up to seven hours after it
went missing, meaning that even if the cockpit recorder is
found, its standard two-hour recording loop would not cover
conversations during the crucial early stages of the flight.
"The proposed changes are expected to increase safety by
facilitating the recovery of information by safety investigation
authorities," EASA Executive Director Patrick Ky said in a
statement.
EASA also brought forward to 2018 a deadline for extending
the battery life on black box emergency locator beacons to 90
days from 30.
All passenger aircraft have two flight recorders - one for
voice and one for data. Each is equipped with a beacon designed
to start emitting signals as soon as it enters water.
The extended battery life is so far the only recommendation
from the three year-investigation into the Air France disaster
to have won full support at the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO), a U.N. agency that coordinates safety
standards.
ICAO agreed to back the battery life change from 2018 but
EASA originally gave European operators another year until 2019.
