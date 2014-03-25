KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Satellite data that
confirmed a Malaysian jetliner missing for more than two weeks
crashed in the Indian Ocean included a final electronic signal
that is still being investigated, Malaysian acting Transport
Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Tuesday.
"There is evidence of a partial handshake between the
aircraft and ground station at 0019 UTC (GMT)," Hishammuddin
told a news conference. "At this time, this transmission is not
understood and is subject to further ongoing work."
Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday that
groundbreaking satellite-data analysis by the British company
Inmarsat had revealed that Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, which vanished while flying to Beijing from Kuala
Lumpur on March 8, had crashed thousands of miles away in the
southern Indian Ocean.
Preliminary analysis of the satellite "pings" had only been
able to place the plane's final position in one of two vast arcs
stretching from the Caspian Sea to the southern Indian Ocean.
