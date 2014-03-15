By Andrea Shalal, Paul Sandle and Brenda Goh
WASHINGTON/LONDON, March 14 An unprecedented
international effort is under way from space to track the
missing Malaysia passenger jet as satellite operators,
government agencies and rival nations sweep their gaze across
two oceans in search of elusive debris or data.
Six days after the Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777
went missing with 239 people on board, the search has widened to
the Andaman Sea, northwest of the Malay Peninsula, with only one
precious clue - an ephemeral 'ping' detected five or six times
after the plane lost contact - picked up in orbit.
Disaster relief agencies and governments are co-operating
across political divides, and in the absence of a formal probe
are finding informal ways to share information, including via
China's weather agency, a person involved in the search said.
"I haven't seen this sort of level of involvement of
satellites in accident investigation before," said Matthew
Greaves, head of the Safety and Accident Investigation Centre at
Cranfield University in Bedford, England. "It is only going to
get more important until they find some wreckage."
Several governments are using imagery satellites - platforms
that take high definition photos - while data from private
sector communications satellites is also being examined.
China alone says it has deployed 10 satellites in the search
in a pointed reminder of its growing influence in space. The
United States is using all the capabilities that have a view of
the area in question, including very high-resolution
electro-optical satellites that can identify a car's license
plate from space, U.S. government officials said.
"There are a lot of satellites looking at that area of the
world," said one source familiar with the network of U.S.
national security satellites.
"NEEDLE IN A HAYSTACK"
But having conquered space, orbital nations have been
rendered helpless by the sheer scale of the task back on earth.
"It is like finding a needle in a haystack and the area is
enormous. Finding anything rapidly is going to be very
difficult," said Marc Pircher, director of the French space
centre in Toulouse, run by the country's CNES space agency.
"The area and scale of the task is such that 99 percent of
what you are getting are false alarms".
With no firm evidence about where the plane was heading,
whether or where it crashed or if it landed, authorities have
yet to launch an official probe. Until those questions are
answered, it remains uncertain which country would be
responsible for such an investigation.
Even so, sources close to the informal investigation
encompassing the world's leading space-faring nations as well as
naval and air assets said on Thursday a brief "ping" sent hourly
five or six times had been received by one or more satellites.
As they try to wring more information out of these faint
carrier signals, experts will need to analyse the exact time of
transmission and the strength of the signal. The number of
satellites spotting the faint electronic blink will be crucial.
"If you have three or more data points, it should be
relatively easy to triangulate where the aircraft is and the
direction in which it is going in," said Elizabeth Quintana,
Director of Military Sciences at the Royal United services
Institute.
"However, the sheer number of aircraft operating in the area
may make it difficult to pinpoint where the signal was coming
from."
Satellite experts say the process of triangulation used to
pinpoint the whereabouts of mobile phones might help narrow down
the search, but would not be nearly as accurate as navigational
results from the Global Positioning System.
"It will not be easy to find the position exactly because
these are telecommunications satellites, not position-locating
satellites," said Pircher. "To track positions by triangulation
you need extremely accurate computer clocks."
Most aircraft are equipped to send and receive automatic
text messages on any glitches to the airline via radio or
satellite links, using either the medium-orbit Iridium
constellation or the higher, geostationary satellites operated
by Britain's Inmarsat.
Certain single satellites can also detect a position from,
say, a distress beacon by taking advantage of the Doppler
effect. But this is not available on either network used by the
airline industry to handle fleet communications, Pircher said.
One industry source said it was possible to figure out the
location of a ship or plane that is the source of a "ping" by
calculating the distance from the satellite to the item and the
angle of elevation. The source said that such information about
Flight 370 could become available in the next few days.
Another U.S. government source did not rule out presence of
some garbled data from the "ping."
DIFFICULT TASK AT BEST
Canada, France, Russia and the United States are also
co-operating through in a satellite-based search and rescue
venture called COSPAS-SARSAT, an official involved in the work
said.
Inmarsat, whose systems were on the aircraft, said "routine,
automated signals" were seen on its network during its flight
from Kuala Lumpur, but Malaysian officials said none of them
came after the Boeing 777 vanished.
Iridium said the "pings" from the aircraft were not handled
by its satellites.
People close to the investigation into the disappearance of
Flight 370 acknowledge gleaning clues from the plane's flight
path and whereabouts from satellite data can prove to be a
difficult task.
In at least two instances so far, officials thought they had
run across satellite imagery that might have pointed to the
location of wreckage from the 777 off the east coast of
Malaysia, only for the information to be discredited.
A complete veil has been drawn over what co-operation, if
any, has been provided by military or high-powered satellites.
The jet vanished in an area of regional sensitivities not
far from the South China Sea and near the Malacca Strait, where
the region's main actors have historically disputed over island
ownership and maritime boundaries.
"It is possible governments have satellites looking, of
course," Greaves said. "The question is, will we get to a point
were people will come under pressure to come forward."
High-end electro-optical satellites may in any case be of
limited use when so little is known about the jet's whereabouts
because they are designed to look at very small, precise areas.
"You are essentially looking through a soda straw at a given
area. So you have to know where you're looking," a U.S.
government source said.