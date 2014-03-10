PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, March 10 Vietnam has
scrambled rescue helicopters to check a "yellow object" floating
in its waters that rescue teams suspect could be a life raft
from a Malaysian plane that went missing with 239 people aboard,
a minister said on Monday.
A Vietnamese jet had seen the object earlier on Monday but
was unable to get close enough to determine what it was, Pham
Quy Tieu, Vice Transport Minister and deputy head of the
country's rescue committee, told Reuters.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said on its website
searches were being conducted about 140 km (90 miles) southwest
of Tho Chu island, which is located about 200 km off the coast
of southern Vietnam.