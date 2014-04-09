* Flight recorders in 'bonus time' for sending signals
* Searchers hampered by dark, noisy waters 3 miles deep
* Robot, unmanned craft needed for any MH370 salvage
* Recovery of lost Air France jet took almost 2 years
By Tim Hepher
April 9 Searchers have time and tide against
them as they narrow the hunt for a missing Malaysian Airlines
jet using final "pings" from flight recorders soon to
fall silent. Finding the boxes will be just the start of a
challenge to pluck wreckage from the ocean that may stretch
technology to its limits.
For the second time since Flight MH370 disappeared after
leaving Kuala Lumpur on March 8, experts are having to rely on
metronomic whispers from the plane's electronic systems to try
to track it down. It was satellite pings that led searchers on
the path south to the Indian Ocean where an Australian ship
picked up possible pings from the recorders on April 5.
Now, they are searching blindfolded in one of the most
murky, noisy and isolated spots on Earth, three miles under
water where the jet is assumed to have crashed with 227
passengers and 12 crew on board.
On Wednesday, Australian officials said two new ping signals
had been detected the previous day. The recorders' batteries are
now about two days past their regular lifespan.
Finding the recorders won't just help locate the jet. They
record cockpit data that could help explain what happened to the
plane and why it flew thousands of kilometres off its Kuala
Lumpur-to-Beijing route.
"Now that 30 days have passed we are in bonus time," said
Anish Patel, head of Florida-based pinger maker Dukane Seacom.
"The units are certified to last 30 days but there is a small
design margin ... (of) a few extra days of power."
The first priority for search crews will be to cling onto
the electronic signals long enough to narrow the area for more
thorough sonar research.
Australian ship Ocean Shield is using a 'Towed Pinger
Locator' sent by the U.S. Navy - described by France as the most
capable of its kind after it was used in the ultimately
successful search for an Air France jet that crashed
in the Atlantic in 2009.
"The problem is not localising it, the problem is finding
where to look in the first place," said Mike Davis-Marks, a
former submarine commander in Britain's Royal Navy.
It's a slow and exhausting process.
Operators must separate a ping lasting just 9.3 milliseconds
- a tenth of the blink of a human eye - and repeated every 1.08
seconds from the natural cacophony of the ocean, as well as
disturbances from other search vessels.
"The ocean is a noisy place," said Davis-Marks, former
commander of a sister vessel to British hunter-killer submarine
HMS Tireless which has been dispatched to assist in the search.
"There is noise from everything, whether it's the ambient
noise of the weather at the surface, or marine life like whales
or the snapping noise of shrimps, not to mention other sea
transport and low-flying aircraft."
ROBOT ON STANDBY
Plotting pings from the recorders is a comparatively simple
task in shallow waters. At depths of up to 4,500 metres, the
challenge is acute.
Not only is that twice the range of the recorders' pinger,
but the deeper the water, the harder it is to juggle vertical
and horizontal angles, with the risk that readings become
blurred.
The range of the pinger is limited because it uses a
relatively high frequency of 37.5 KHz. In water, high-frequency
sounds travel shorter distances, meaning the pinger signals can
travel only 2,000-3,000 metres.
To bring the U.S. Navy's bright yellow ping detector within
range of its target, the Ocean Shield's crew plays out a long
cable to position it at depth. But experts say this can reduce
the manoeuverability of the ship and hence the speed of
operations.
Standing by to take over as soon as the search area is
narrowed sufficiently is an American underwater robot called
Bluefin-21.
It will build up a detailed acoustic image of the area using
sophisticated 'sidescan' sonar, hoping to repeat its success in
finding a F-15 fighter jet which crashed off Japan last year.
If it detects possible wreckage, it will be sent back to
photograph it carefully in underwater conditions with extremely
low light. But building up the necessary mosaic of thousands of
high-definition photos in the undersea gloom can be a long and
frustrating task.
On one occasion during the search for Air France's lost
Flight AF447, in waters almost as deep as the southern Indian
Ocean, a remote vehicle investigated signs of wreckage, only to
find sea shells instead.
RECOVERY ROLES?
Even with new pings, the prospects for retrieving MH370
wreckage quickly may be slim. The search for the Air France jet
took almost two years in total.
Nor, with doubts hovering over the distribution of roles in
a Malaysian investigation, is it clear how the final recovery
phase would be tackled, even if the lost Boeing 777 is
found.
The search for AF447 was only completed after a cash crisis
that saw investigators trade down to a cheaper ship and accept
indirect contributions from Airbus and the airline.
The U.S. Navy says it has not yet been asked to help with
salvage, but experts say the Remora 6000, designed by naval
contractor Phoenix International which lifted the black boxes,
wreckage and bodies from AF447, remains one of the few options.
The unmanned vehicle's history is a roll-call of deep-sea
operations, including viewing the Titanic and recouping a
Turkish F-14 Tomcat fighter, a Japanese rocket and an Israeli
submarine.
However, AF447 was found on a flat plain near a mountainous
ridge. Given the Indian Ocean depth and terrain, any MH370
retrieval operation may be more difficult.
Such deep-sea skills do not come cheaply, adding to what is
already expected to be the costliest search in aviation history,
likely stretching to hundreds of millions of dollars. The final
recovery stage of the search for AF447 cost 6 million euros in
total - equating to more than $250,000 per day.
