SYDNEY May 29 Australian search officials said
on Thursday they had finished searching an area near where four
acoustic signals thought to be related to a missing Malaysian
jetliner had been picked up, and had now discounted it as the
final resting place of the plane.
Authorities narrowed the search for the missing Malaysia
Airlines jet last month after picking up a series of
pings near the site where analysis of satellite data put the
last location of the plane some 1,600 km (1,000 miles) off
Australia's northwest.
"The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has advised
that the search in the vicinity of the acoustic detections can
now be considered complete and in its professional judgement,
the area can now be discounted as the final resting place of
MH370," the agency in charge of the search said in a statement.
Plans to continue searching in an expanded area with a
specialist commercial operator were unchanged, it added.
