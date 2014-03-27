BANGKOK, March 27 A Thai satellite has detected 300 floating objects in the southern Indian Ocean where an international search is under way for a missing Malaysian jet liner, Thailand's Geo Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISDA) said.

The objects were spotted around 2,700 km (1,680 miles) southwest of Perth by the satellite "Thaichote" on March 24, the GISDA said in a statement. (Reporting by Amy Sawitta Levevre; Editing by Nick Macfie)