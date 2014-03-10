* Mystery surrounds fate of flight with 239 people on board
* Radar shows jet may have turned back, search area widened
* Interpol says use of stolen passports "of great concern"
* Malaysian minister criticises border officials
By Siva Govindasamy and Nguyen Phuong Linh
KUALA LUMPUR/PHU QUOC ISLAND, Vietnam, March 9 (Reuters) -
O fficials investigating the disappearance of a Malaysia Airlines
jetliner with 239 people on board suspect it may have
disintegrated in mid-flight, a senior source said on Sunday, as
Vietnam reported a possible sighting of wreckage from the plane.
International police agency Interpol confirmed that two
passengers on the flight had used stolen Austrian and Italian
passports, raising suspicions of foul play.
An Interpol spokeswoman said a check of all documents used
to board the plane had revealed more "suspect passports" that
were being further investigated. She was unable to say how many,
or from which country or countries.
Malaysia's state news agency quoted Home Minister Ahmad
Zahid Hamidi as saying the passengers using the stolen European
passports were of Asian appearance, and criticising border
officials who let them through.
"I am still perturbed. Can't these immigration officials
think? Italian and Austrian (passport holders) but with Asian
faces," he was quoted as saying late on Sunday.
Nearly 48 hours after the last contact with Flight MH370,
mystery surrounded its fate. Malaysia's air force chief said the
Beijing-bound airliner may have turned back from its scheduled
route before it vanished from radar screens.
"The fact that we are unable to find any debris so far
appears to indicate that the aircraft is likely to have
disintegrated at around 35,000 feet," a source involved in the
investigations in Malaysia told Reuters.
If the plane had plunged intact from close to its cruising
altitude, breaking up only on impact with the water, search
teams would have expected to find a fairly concentrated pattern
of debris, said the source, speaking on condition of anonymity
because he was not authorised to discuss the investigation
publicly.
Asked about the possibility of an explosion, such as a bomb,
the source said there was no evidence yet of foul play and that
the aircraft could have broken up due to mechanical causes.
Boeing, the maker of the 777-200ER, declined to comment and
referred to its earlier statement which said it was monitoring
the situation.
Dozens of military and civilian vessels have been
criss-crossing waters beneath the aircraft's flight path, but
have found no confirmed trace of the lost plane, although oil
slicks have been reported in the sea south of Vietnam and east
of Malaysia.
Late on Sunday, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam said
on its website that a Vietnamese navy plane had spotted an
object in the sea suspected of being part of the plane, but that
it was too dark to be certain. Search planes were set to return
to investigate the suspected debris at daybreak.
WIDENING SEARCH
"The outcome so far is there is no sign of the aircraft,"
Malaysian civil aviation chief Azharuddin Abdul Rahman said.
"On the possibility of hijack, we are not ruling out any
possibility," he told reporters.
The Malaysian authorities said they were widening the search
to cover vast swathes of sea around Malaysia and off Vietnam,
and were investigating at least two passengers who were using
false identity documents.
The passenger manifest issued by the airline included the
names of two Europeans - Austrian Christian Kozel and Italian
Luigi Maraldi - who, according to their foreign ministries, were
not on the plane. Both had apparently had their passports stolen
in Thailand during the past two years.
The BBC reported that the men falsely using their passports
had purchased tickets together and were due to fly on to Europe
from Beijing, meaning they did not have to apply for a Chinese
visa and undergo further checks.
An employee at a travel agency in Pattaya, in Thailand,
told Reuters the two had purchased the tickets there.
Interpol maintains a vast database of more than 40 million
lost and stolen travel documents, and has long urged member
countries to make greater use of it to stop people crossing
borders on false papers.
The global police organisation confirmed that Kozel's and
Maraldi's passports had both been added to the database after
their theft in 2012 and 2013 respectively. But it said no
country had consulted the database to check either of them since
the time they were stolen.
"Whilst it is too soon to speculate about any connection
between these stolen passports and the missing plane, it is
clearly of great concern that any passenger was able to board an
international flight using a stolen passport listed in
Interpol's databases," Interpol Secretary General Ronald Noble
said in a statement.
In a sign that Malaysia's airport controls may have been
breached, Prime Minister Najib Razak said security procedures
were being reviewed.
FOUR SUSPECTS
Malaysian Transport Minister Hishamuddin Hussein said
authorities were also checking the identities of two other
passengers. He said help was also being sought from the U.S.
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). However, an attack was
only one of the possibilities being investigated.
"We are looking at all possibilities," he said. "We cannot
jump the gun. Our focus now is to find the plane."
The 11-year-old Boeing 777-200ER, powered by
Rolls-Royce Trent engines, took off at 12:40 a.m. on
Saturday(1640 GMT Friday) from Kuala Lumpur International
Airport, with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board.
It last had contact with air traffic controllers 120
nautical miles off the east coast of the Malaysian town of Kota
Bharu. Flight tracking website flightaware.com showed it flew
northeast after takeoff, climbed to 35,000 ft (10,670 metres)
and was still climbing when it vanished from tracking records.
There were no reports of bad weather.
"What we have done is actually look into the recording on
the radar that we have and we realised there is a possibility
the aircraft did make a turnback," Rodzali Daud, the Royal
Malaysian Air Force chief, told reporters at a news conference.
The search was being extended to the west coast of the Malay
peninsula, in addition to a broad expanse of the sea between
Malaysia and Vietnam, he said.
Vietnamese naval boats sent from the holiday island of Phu
Quoc patrolled stretches of the Gulf of Thailand, scouring the
area where an oil slick was spotted by patrol jets just before
nightfall on Saturday.
Besides the Vietnamese vessels, Malaysia and neighbouring
countries have deployed 34 aircraft and 40 ships in the search.
China and the United States have sent ships to help, and
Washington has also deployed a maritime surveillance plane.
U.S. officials from Boeing, the National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration were
on the way to Asia to help in investigations, NTSB said in a
statement. Boeing said it was monitoring the situation but had
no further comment.
The airline has said 14 nationalities were among the
passengers, including at least 152 Chinese, 38 Malaysians, seven
Indonesians, six Australians, five Indians, four French and
three Americans.