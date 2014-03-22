* Chinese satellite spots new possible debris
* Location is not far from sighting reported by Australia
* More international planes, ships head to remote search
zone
* String of countries in northern corridor say no radar
sighting
(Adds comment from senior military officer, comparative
dimensions of Boeing 777 paragraphs 7-8)
By A. Ananthalakshmi and Matt Siegel
KUALA LUMPUR/PERTH, Australia, March 22 China
said on Saturday it had a new satellite image of what could be
wreckage from a missing Malaysian airliner, as more planes and
ships headed to join an international search operation scouring
some of the remotest seas on Earth.
The latest possible lead came as the search for Malaysian
Airlines Flight MH370 entered its third week, with
still no confirmed trace found of the Boeing 777 or the
239 people on board.
The new potential sighting was dramatically announced by
Malaysia's acting transport minister, Hishammuddin Hussein,
after he was handed a note with details during a news conference
in Kuala Lumpur, scooping the official announcement from China.
"Chinese ships have been dispatched to the area,"
Hishammuddin told reporters.
China said the object was 22 metres long (74ft) and 13
metres (43ft) wide, and spotted around 120 km (75 miles) "south
by west" of potential debris reported by Australia off its west
coast in the forbidding waters of the southern Indian Ocean.
The image was captured by the high-definition Earth
observation satellite "Gaofen-1" early on March 18, two days
after the Australian satellite picture was taken, China's State
Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National
Defense (SASTIND) said on its website.
It could not easily be determined from the blurred images
whether the objects were the same, but the Chinese photograph
could depict a cluster of smaller objects, a senior military
officer from one of the 26 nations involved in the search for
the plane said.
The wing of a Boeing 777-200ER is approximately 27 metres
long and 14 metres wide at its base, according to estimates
derived from publicly available scale drawings. Its fuselage is
63.7 metres long by 6.2 metres wide.
Flight MH370 vanished from civilian radar screens early on
March 8, less than an hour after taking off from Kuala Lumpur on
a scheduled flight to Beijing.
Investigators believe someone on board shut off the plane's
communications systems, and partial military radar tracking
showed it turning west and re-crossing the Malay Peninsula,
apparently under the control of a skilled pilot.
That has led them to focus on hijacking or sabotage, but
they have not ruled out technical problems.
REMOTE SEAS
Since Australia announced the first image of what could be
parts of the aircraft on Thursday, the international search for
the plane has focused on an expanse of ocean more than 2,000 km
(1,200 miles) southwest of Perth.
The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said one of
its aircraft reported sighting a number of "small objects" with
the naked eye, including a wooden pallet, within a radius of 5
km.
A Royal New Zealand Air Force P-3 Orion aircraft took a
closer look but only reported seeing clumps of seaweed. It
dropped a marker buoy to track the movement.
"A merchant ship in the area has been tasked to relocate and
seek to identify the material," AMSA said in a statement.
The search area experienced good weather conditions on
Saturday with visibility of around 10 km and moderate seas.
Australia, which is coordinating the rescue, has cautioned
the objects in the satellite image might be a lost shipping
container or other debris, and may have sunk since the picture
was taken.
"Even though this is not a definite lead, it is probably
more solid than any other lead around the world and that is why
so much effort and interest is being put into this search,"
Deputy Prime Minister Warren Truss told reporters, before latest
Chinese image was reported.
China said its icebreaker "Snow Dragon" was heading for the
area, but was still around 70 hours away. Japan and India were
also sending more planes and Australian and Chinese navy vessels
were steaming towards the southern search zone.
But the area is known for rough seas and strong currents,
and Malaysia's Hishammuddin said a cyclone warning had been
declared for Christmas Island, far off to the north.
"There are vessels heading in that direction. They may have
to go through the cyclone," he said.
"Generally, conditions in the southern corridor are very
challenging," said Hishammuddin. "The ocean varies between 1,150
metres and 7,000 metres in depth."
NO SIGN IN NORTHERN CORRIDOR
Where the missing plane went after it flew out of range of
Malaysia's military radar off the country's northwest coast has
been one of the most puzzling aspects of what has quickly become
perhaps the biggest mystery in modern aviation history.
Electronic "pings" detected by a commercial satellite
suggested it flew for another six hours or so, but could do no
better than place its final signal on one of two vast arcs: a
northern corridor from Laos to the Caspian Sea, and a southern
one stretching from Indonesia down to the part of the Indian
Ocean that has become the focal point of the search.
Malaysia has said the search will continue in both corridors
until confirmed debris is found.
Hishammuddin said that, in response to a formal diplomatic
request from Malaysia, China, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, Laos,
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan had all said, based on preliminary
analysis, that there have been no sightings of the aircraft on
their radar.
Aircraft and ships have renewed the search in the Andaman
Sea between India and Thailand, going over areas in the northern
corridor that have already been exhaustively swept.
The Pentagon said it was considering a request from Malaysia
for sonar equipment. The P-8 and P-3 spy planes, which the
United States is already deploying in the search, also carry
"sonobuoys" that are dropped into the sea and use sonar signals
to search the waters below.
The search itself has strained ties between China and
Malaysia, with Beijing repeatedly leaning on the Southeast Asian
nation to step up its hunt and do a better job at looking after
the relatives of the Chinese passengers.
For families of the passengers, the process has proved to be
an emotionally wrenching battle to elicit information.
In a statement on Saturday, relatives in Beijing lambasted a
Malaysian delegation for "concealing the truth" and "making
fools" out of the families after they said they left a meeting
without answering all their questions.
"This kind of conduct neglects the lives of all the
passengers, shows contempt for all their families, and even
more, tramples on the dignity of Chinese people and the Chinese
government," they said.
Some experts have argued that the reluctance to share
sensitive radar data and capabilities in a region fraught with
suspicion amid China's military rise and territorial disputes
may have hampered the search.
(Additional reporting by Michael Martina, Ruairidh Villar, Tim
Hepher, Niki Koswanage and Siva Govindasamy in Kuala Lumpur,
Lincoln Feast in Sydney, Stuart McDill in Perth and Jason Lee in
Beijing; Writing by Alex Richardson; Editing by Nick Macfie)