* Officials plan to deploy underwater robot
* Search now in sixth week, well beyond pinger battery life
* Chances of finding floating debris now remote
By Matt Siegel and Byron Kaye
SYDNEY/PERTH, Australia April 14 A U.S. Navy
underwater drone will be deployed to scour the floor of the
Indian Ocean for a missing Malaysia Airlines plane, search
officials said on Monday, launching a new phase of the operation
after nearly six weeks of fruitless searching.
The hunt for flight MH370 will head deep underwater as the
batteries in the flight's black box recorders had probably died
and there was little chance of finding floating debris, said
Australian search chief Angus Houston.
The search is now relying on the U.S. Navy's sophisticated
Blue-fin 21 autonomous underwater vehicle, which is set to
search the ocean floor for wreckage some 4.5 kms (2.8 miles)
beneath the surface.
The aircraft disappeared soon after taking off on March 8
from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing with 227 passengers and 12
crew on board, triggering a multinational search that is now
focused on the Indian Ocean.
Searchers are confident they know the approximate position
of wreckage of the Boeing 777, some 1,550 km (963 miles)
northwest of Perth, and are moving ahead on the basis of four
acoustic signals they believe are from its black box recorders.
"Despite the lack of further detections, the four signals
previously acquired taken together constitute the most promising
lead we have in the search for MH370," Houston told reporters in
Perth.
"The experts have therefore determined that the Australian
Ocean Shield will cease searching with a towed pinger locator
later today and deploy the autonomous underwater vehicle,
'Bluefin-21', as soon as possible," he said, referring to the
U.S. Navy device designed to detect the tell-tale "pings".
The batteries in the black boxes are now two weeks past
their 30-day expected life and searchers will be relying on
sonar and cameras on the Bluefin-21 drone.
An aircraft's black box records data from the cockpit and
conversations among flight crew and may provide answers about
what happened to the missing plane.
The Blue-fin robot will build up a detailed acoustic image
of the area using sophisticated 'sidescan' sonar, hoping to
repeat its success in finding a F-15 fighter jet which crashed
off Japan last year.
If it detects possible wreckage, it will be sent back to
photograph it in underwater conditions with extremely low light.
Building up the necessary mosaic of thousands of
high-definition photos in the undersea gloom can be a long and
frustrating task, a point Houston reiterated on Monday, citing
the extremely large, remote and deep search area.
Officials are currently focusing their acoustic search on an
area about the size of a medium city - 600 sq km (230 sq miles)
- and say it could take the underwater robot months to scan and
map the whole search zone.
"I would just say to everybody, don't be over optimistic, be
realistic and let's hope, let's hope that that very strong
signal that we were receiving is actually coming from the black
box," Houston said.
The mystery of Malaysian Airlines MH370 has
sparked what is on track to be the most difficult and expensive
search and recovery operation in aviation history. Up to a dozen
planes and 15 ships will be searching in three separate areas on
Monday.
Malaysian authorities have still not ruled out mechanical
problems as causing the plane's disappearance, but say evidence
suggests it was deliberately diverted from its scheduled route
from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.
Houston added that although an oil slick was located in the
search area on Sunday evening, he was pessimistic about the
likelihood of finding anything floating on the ocean surface
after this amount of time.
"The chances of any floating material being recovered have
greatly diminished and it will be appropriate to confer with
Australia's partners to decide the way ahead later this week,"
he said.
(Reporting by Matt Siegel; Editing by Michael Perry)