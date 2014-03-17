* Last voice communication from cockpit: "All right, good
night"
* Police investigating backgrounds of pilots, crew and
ground staff
* Homes of the two pilots have been searched
* Some countries have not replied to passenger background
requests
* Malaysia briefs envoys on investigation
By Anshuman Daga, Niluksi Koswanage and Tim Hepher
KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 The last words from the
cockpit of missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 - "all right,
good night" - were uttered after someone on board had already
begun disabling one of the plane's automatic tracking systems, a
senior Malaysian official said.
Both the timing and informal nature of the phrase, spoken to
air traffic controllers as the plane with 239 people aboard was
leaving Malaysian-run airspace on a March 8 flight to Beijing,
could further heighten suspicions of hijacking or sabotage.
The sign-off came after one of the plane's data
communication systems, which would have enabled it to be tracked
beyond radar coverage, had been deliberately switched off,
Acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Sunday.
"The answer to your question is yes, it was disabled
before," he told reporters when asked if the ACARS system - a
maintenance computer that sends back data on the plane's status
- had been deactivated before the voice sign-off.
The pilot's informal hand-off went against standard radio
procedures, which would have called for him to read back
instructions for contacting the next control centre and include
the aircraft's call sign, said Hugh Dibley, a former British
Airways pilot and a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society.
Investigators are likely to examine the recording for any
signs of psychological stress and to determine his identity to
confirm whether the flight deck had been taken over by hijackers
or the pilot himself was involved, he said.
Malaysian investigators are trawling through the backgrounds
of the pilots, crew and ground staff who worked on the missing
Boeing 777-200ER for clues as to why someone on board
flew it perhaps thousands of miles off course.
Background checks of passengers have drawn a blank but not
every country whose nationals were on board has responded to
requests for information, police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said.
No trace of the plane has been found more than a week after
it vanished but investigators believe it was diverted by someone
with deep knowledge of the plane and commercial navigation.
Malaysia briefed envoys from nearly two dozen nations and
appealed for international help in the search for the plane
along two arcs stretching from the shores of the Caspian Sea to
the far south of the Indian Ocean.
"The search area has been significantly expanded,"
Hishammuddin said. "From focusing mainly on shallow seas, we are
now looking at large tracts of land, crossing 11 countries, as
well as deep and remote oceans."
The plane's disappearance has baffled investigators and
aviation experts. It disappeared from civilian air traffic
control screens off Malaysia's east coast less than an hour
after taking off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing.
Malaysian authorities believe that, as the plane crossed the
country's northeast coast and flew across the Gulf of Thailand,
someone on board shut off its communications systems and turned
sharply to the west.
Electronic signals it continued to exchange periodically
with satellites suggest it could have continued flying for
nearly seven hours after flying out of range of Malaysian
military radar off the northwest coast, heading towards India.
The plane had enough fuel to fly for about seven-and-a-half
to eight hours, Malaysia Airlines' Chief Executive Ahmad Jauhari
Yahya said.
Malaysian officials briefed ambassadors from 22 countries on
the progress of the investigation and appealed for international
cooperation, diplomats said on Sunday.
PILOTS' HOMES SEARCHED
On Saturday, police special branch officers searched the
homes of the captain, 53-year-old Zaharie Ahmad Shah, and first
officer, 27-year-old Fariq Abdul Hamid, in middle-class suburbs
of Kuala Lumpur close to the international airport.
An experienced pilot, Zaharie has been described by current
and former co-workers as a flying enthusiast who spent his days
off operating a life-sized flight simulator he had set up at
home.
Police chief Khalid said investigators had taken the flight
simulator for examination by experts.
Earlier, a senior police official said the flight simulator
programmes were closely examined, adding they appeared to be
normal ones that allow players to practice flying and landing in
different conditions.
Police sources said they were looking at the personal,
political and religious backgrounds of both pilots and the other
crew members. Khalid said ground support staff who might have
worked on the plane were also being investigated.
A second senior police official told Reuters investigators
had found no links between Zaharie, a father of three grown-up
children and a grandfather, and any militant group.
Postings on his Facebook page suggest the pilot was a
politically active opponent of the coalition that has ruled
Malaysia for the 57 years since independence.
A day before the plane vanished, Malaysian opposition leader
Anwar Ibrahim was convicted of sodomy and sentenced to five
years in prison, in a ruling his supporters and international
human rights groups say was politically influenced.
Asked if Zaharie's background as an opposition supporter was
being examined, the first senior police officer would say only:
"We need to cover all our bases."
Malaysia Airlines has said it did not believe Zaharie would
have sabotaged the plane and colleagues were incredulous.
"Please, let them find the aircraft first. Zaharie is not
suicidal, not a political fanatic as some foreign media are
saying," a Malaysia Airlines pilot who is close to Zaharie told
Reuters. "Is it wrong for anyone to have an opinion about
politics?"
Co-pilot Fariq was religious and serious about his career,
family and friends said.
The two pilots had not made any request to fly together.