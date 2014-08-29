PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 22
March 22 ( Reuters ) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Shares in Malaysia Airlines (MAS) will be suspended on Friday ahead of a material announcement.
MAS said its shares will be suspended from 9 a.m. local time (0100 GMT), confirming an earlier report by Reuters.
The share suspension comes ahead of the announcement of the airline's planned restructuring, which could include job cuts and a change in top management.
Khazanah Nasional, the airline's majority shareholder, will be holding a press conference on MAS at 3 p.m. local time(0700 GMT) on Friday.
MAS reported a net loss of 307.04 million ringgit ($97.27 million) in its second quarter and said its earnings in the second half will be hit by lower passenger bookings after the two jet disasters this year. (1 US dollar = 3.1565 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Ryan Woo)
