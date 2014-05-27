KUALA LUMPUR May 27 Malaysia's Department of Civil Aviation and British satellite firm Inmarsat on Tuesday released the data used to determine the path of missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, following mounting calls from passengers' relatives for greater transparency.

Relatives of passengers on the missing flight said they had received the data report compiled by Inmarsat and Malaysian officials and they published it on their Facebook page.

The data communications log comprises 14 pieces of data from seven "handshakes," or pairs of numbers, between the aircraft and the satellite, Inmarsat said last week. One number is time information, the other is frequency.

The Boeing 777 with 239 passengers and crew disappeared on March 8 during a scheduled service between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, and is believed to have gone down in the Indian Ocean, off western Australia. (Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; Editing by Christopher Cushing)