* Relatives hope outside analysis of data will provide clues
* Passenger's relative complains data incomplete
(Adds Inmarsat comments)
By Stuart Grudgings
KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 Malaysia's government and
British satellite firm Inmarsat on Tuesday released data
used to determine the path of missing Malaysia Airlines
Flight MH370, responding to a clamour from passengers'
relatives for greater transparency.
The data from satellite communications with the plane, which
runs to 47 pages in a report prepared by Inmarsat, features
hourly "handshakes" - or network log-on confirmations - after
the aircraft disappeared from civilian radar screens on March 8.
Families of passengers are hoping that opening up the data
to analysis by a wider range of experts can help verify the
plane's last location, nearly three months after the Boeing
777 with 239 passengers and crew disappeared.
The data's release had become a rallying cry for many of the
families, who have accused the Malaysian government of holding
back information.
"When we first asked for the data it was more than two
months ago. I never dreamed it would be such an obstacle to
overcome," Sarah Bajc, the American partner of a passenger, told
Reuters from Beijing.
Based on Inmarsat's and other investigators' analysis of the
data, the aircraft is believed to have gone down in the Indian
Ocean off western Australia.
Malaysian investigators suspect someone shut off MH370's
data links making the plane impossible to track, but
investigators have so far turned up nothing suspicious about the
crew or passengers.
In the hours after the aircraft disappeared, an Inmarsat
satellite picked up a handful of handshake "pings", indicating
the plane continued flying for hours after leaving radar and
helping narrow the search to an area of the Indian Ocean.
The dense technical data released on Tuesday details
satellite communications from before MH370's take-off on a
Saturday morning at 12:41 a.m. local time (1641 GMT) to a final,
"partial handshake" transmitted by the plane at 8:19 a.m. (0019
GMT). The data includes a final transmission from the plane 8
seconds later, after which there was no further response.
The data also featured two "telephony calls" which an
Inmarsat spokesman said were made by Malaysia Airlines from the
ground, at 1839 GMT and 2313 GMT and which went unanswered by
the plane. The spokesman said the existence of the two attempted
calls was already in the public domain before Tuesday's data
release.
Malaysian officials were not immediately available to answer
questions on the data.
A spokesman for Inmarsat said the company had released all
the data it had associated with the flight.
"These 47 pages represent all the data communication logs we
have in relation for MH370 and that last flight," he said.
Bajc said experts on flight tracking who have been advising
the families would now be able to analyse the data to see if the
search area could be refined and determine if Inmarsat and other
officials had missed anything.
But she complained that the report released on Tuesday was
missing data removed to improve readability, as well as
comparable records from previous flights on MH370's route that
the families had requested.
"Why couldn't they have submitted that?" she said. "It only
makes sense if they are hiding something."
Calculations based on the pings and the plane's speed showed
the jetliner likely went down in the remote ocean 7 to 8 hours
after its normal communications were apparently cut off as it
headed to Beijing on its routine flight. The time of the last
satellite contact was consistent with the plane's fuel capacity.
The search in an area around 1,550 km (960 miles) northwest
of Perth, Australia was further narrowed on the basis of
acoustic signals believed to have come from the aircraft's
"black box" data recorders before their batteries ran out.
After the most extensive search in aviation history failed
to turn up any trace of the plane, however, officials have said
that it could take a year to search the 60,000 sq km (23,000 sq
mile) area where it could have come down.
Malaysia, China and Australia said in mid-May they had
agreed to re-examine all data related to the missing plane to
better determine the search area as the hunt enters a new,
deep-sea phase.
Malaysia is also leading an official international
investigation under United Nations rules into the causes of the
baffling incident.
(Reporting by Stuart Grudgings; additional reporting by Sarah
Young; Editing by Christopher Cushing)