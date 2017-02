KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 Malaysia Airports Holdings said in an exchange filing on Thursday:

* Entered into concession agreement with WCT Bhd and Segi Astana to construct 530.3 million ringgit ($170 million) integrated complex at KL International Airport 2.

* Construction costs to be funded by external borrowings and shareholders equity.

* Tenure of concession period is 25 years with option to extend for another 10 years. ($1 = 3.127 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)