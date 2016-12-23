KUALA LUMPUR Dec 23 Hong Leong Bank's chief executive of Islamic finance is leaving the company to join rival AMMB Holdings (AmBank) as the head of investment banking, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Raja Teh Maimunah Raja Abdul Aziz will join AmBank once the company gets the go-ahead from the central bank, one of the sources said.

Raja Teh is currently on gardening leave and her last day at Hong Leong will be Feb. 3, a third source said.

The sources did not want to be identified as the move is yet to be officially announced.

Hong Leong confirmed Raja Teh has resigned. AmBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

AmBank's group CEO was quoted in the New Straits Times newspaper on Friday saying Raja Teh will be joining the firm, but did not say in what role.

Raja Teh was appointed chief executive of Hong Leong Islamic Bank in 2011, before which she headed Bursa Malaysia's global Islamic capital markets. (Reporting by Liz Lee and A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)