KUALA LUMPUR Oct 19 Shares of Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd opened at 3.03 ringgit on Friday, 1 percent above their initial public offering price of 3.00 ringgit.

Astro raised $1.5 billion in Malaysia's third-largest flotation this year, after Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd's $3.3 billion offering in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd's $2.1 billion flotation in July.

The stock was quoted at 3.02 ringgit at 0102 GMT, while the broader index rose 0.1 percent. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Chris Gallagher)