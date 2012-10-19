* Raised $1.5 bln in third-biggest Malaysia IPO this year
* Analysts expected shares to gain at least 6 pct in debut
session
* Malaysia IPO market seen cooling in second half of 2013
By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 Pay-TV firm Astro Malaysia
Holdings Bhd closed flat in a weak market debut Friday
on concerns its valuation was too high, underperforming other
recent big listings as Kuala Lumpur's booming IPO market looked
set to lose steam next year.
Malaysia has defied the market gloom that has seen the value
of new listings drop by more than half in the Asia-Pacific
excluding Japan this year, becoming the top IPO destination in
the region on the back of several government privatisations and
a strengthening economy.
But after such a robust 2012, and with Astro's $1.5 billion
sale marking the last major listing until the first quarter of
next year, the market is expected to cool off.
"For Malaysia, we will see some setback because all the
bigger ones have been listed this year," said Kaladher Govindan,
head of research at TA Securities.
"Most of them are somehow government-linked companies. So
you don't have bigger private entities getting listed. It may
run out of steam in the second half of next year."
Astro shares rose as much as 3.7 percent before erasing
gains to close at 3.00 ringgit, unchanged from the offer price
in Malaysia's third-biggest IPO this year. Analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a rise of at least 6 percent.
The IPO by Astro, controlled by Malaysia's second-richest
man Ananda Krishnan, followed Felda Global Ventures Holdings
Bhd's $3.3 billion offering in June and IHH Healthcare
Bhd's $2.1 billion flotation in July.
By comparison, Felda, a palm oil firm, rose 16.5 percent
higher on its first trading day. Hospital operator IHH had
gained 10.5 percent on its debut.
"When compared to Felda and IHH, they are big
government-linked companies, and investors are more confident in
government-backed firms," said Choo Swee Kee, who oversees some
700 million ringgit worth of assets as chief investment officer
at Kuala Lumpur-based TA Investment Management Bhd.
"On the other hand, Astro is more of a privately owned
company, that explains its weaker share price performance on its
debut today."
'UPSIDE POTENTIAL'
Astro, which also counts state investor Khazanah Nasional
Bhd as a major shareholder, returned to public
markets after it was taken private in 2010.
Friday's closing price gives Astro a market value of 15.6
billion ringgit ($5.1 billion), nearly double the 8.3 billion
ringgit it was worth when it was taken private.
The price of 3.00 ringgit would translate to a
price-to-earnings ratio of 32 times based on estimated earnings
per share in fiscal 2013, TA Securities said.
"There were a lot of concerns earlier that the IPO was
priced at a hefty price tag, in terms of price-to-earnings
ratio," TA Securities' Kaladher said of Astro's share price
performance on Friday.
Still, Astro has a near-monopoly in Malaysia's residential
pay-TV market with a subscriber base of 3.1 million, which some
analysts said would support the share price in the longer term.
"While its IPO valuation may not appear cheap initially,
there is upside potential given the existing low pay-TV
penetration of 46 percent," Kong Heng Siong and Chan Jit Hoong,
analysts at OSK Research in Kuala Lumpur, wrote in a recent
report.
Astro will also likely see an increase in average revenue
per user as subscribers migrate to high definition TV platforms,
while high entry barriers to the industry due to capital
expenditure requirements would limit competition, they added.
In its IPO, Astro sold shares at the top end of a marketing
range, bolstered by strong demand from cornerstone investors
such as U.S. hedge fund Och-Ziff Capital Management and
Standard Pacific Capital. The institutional portion of the IPO,
or 20.8 percent of the total, was more than 30 times
oversubscribed.
IPO PIPELINE
The flurry of deals has more than quadrupled Malaysia's 2012
IPO tally to about $7.5 billion, accounting for nearly
one-quarter of all new listings in the Asia-Pacific excluding
Japan this year. That compares with Hong Kong's $1.83 billion
and Singapore's $3.97 billion so far this year, Thomson Reuters
data shows.
In Singapore on Friday, units of Religare Health Trust
, which owns hospital-related assets, plunged as much
as 10 percent below the initial offering price of S$0.90 in
their market debut. The trust, whose assets are managed by
Indian hospital group Fortis, raised $416 million
through an IPO.
Malaysia's next major listing will be the planned $1 billion
offering for independent power producer Malakoff, 51
percent-owned by MMC Corp Bhd, in the first quarter of
next year.
Westports Malaysia Sdn Bhd, operator of the country's
busiest port, is looking to raise as much as $500 million in an
IPO in the second quarter of 2013.
The founders of Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd, Tony
Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, are also set to kick off an IPO
spree in 2013 with three listings worth more than $500 million.
Astro's IPO was being handled by CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, Malayan Banking Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd
. Several foreign banks were also advisers, including
UBS AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, Goldman
Sachs Group Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co.