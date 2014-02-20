MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 15
DUBAI, March 15 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit was almost flat as revenue just about offset high costs and foreign exchange losses from its Indonesia operations.
Net profit stood at 575.6 million ringgit ($174.72 million)in the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 0.8 percent from 571.1 million ringgit a year earlier, Axiata told the stock exchange on Thursday.
"Excluding Indonesia, the group's performance would have registered significantly strong double digit growth at all key lines of revenue, EBITDA and profit after tax," Axiata said.
The company, which operates in fast growing economies like Indonesia, Cambodia and Sri Lanka, announced a 14 sen per share dividend.
Net profit for 2013 rose 1.6 percent percent to 2.55 billion ringgit from 2012. The average estimate of 26 analysts polled under Thomson Reuters Eikon stood at 2.74 billion ringgit for full-year profits.
For the full statement, please see:
WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. President Donald Trump will nominate Goldman Sachs banker James Donovan as deputy Treasury secretary, the White House said on Tuesday, adding another alumnus of the Wall Street investment bank to his administration.
HONG KONG, March 15 Asian stocks slipped on Wednesday as investors took profits before a U.S. central bank policy meeting that could signal how much monetary tightening to expect during the remainder of the year, with an immediate rate hike fully priced in by markets.