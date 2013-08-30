Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 30 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market value, posted a 3.28 percent drop in second quarter profit, as weaker contributions from its Indonesia operations offset gains made by the firm's subsidiaries in Cambodia and Bangladesh.
Axiata earned 644.78 million ringgit ($194.53 million) in the three months ended June, compared with the previous net profit of 666.64 million ringgit a year earlier.
Indonesia accounts for roughly 40 percent of Axiata's revenue.
For the company's press statement, see: link.reuters.com/jug72v
($1 = 3.3145 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
