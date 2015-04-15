KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 Malaysia's Axiata Group has appointed a new chief executive for its Indonesian telecommunications firm, PT XL Axiata Tbk, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Dian Siswarini, XL Axiata's deputy chief executive, will take over from Hasnul Suhaimi, who is retiring.

Dian is the group's first woman chief executive, the company said.

Axiata Group, a Malaysian-owned company, has more than 200 million subscribers in its home base, Indonesia and Bangladesh.

XL Axiata is Indonesia's second-biggest telecom operator by subscribers. (Reporting by Trinna Leong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)