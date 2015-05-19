KUALA LUMPUR May 19 Axiata Group Bhd, Malaysia's largest mobile phone operator by market value, said on Tuesday first-quarter net profit dropped 13.3 percent from a year ago, dragged by higher operating costs.

Net profit declined to 584.8 million ringgit ($162.90 million) in the January-March period from 674.8 million ringgit a year earlier, the company said in a statement to the stock exchange.

bit.ly/1IIXne5 ($1 = 3.5900 ringgit) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah, editing by Louise Heavens)