KUALA LUMPUR Oct 28 Standard & Poor's Ratings has assigned its 'BBB' long-term issue rating to proposed U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk trust certificates by Axiata Group Bhd , Malaysia's biggest mobile phone operator by market value.

Axiata Group will issue the Islamic bond trust certificates through its special-purpose unit Axiata SPV2 Bhd. The proposed issue is the second drawdown under Axiata's multi-currency $1.5 billion sukuk program, which Standard & Poor's currently rates 'BBB'.

Axiata will use the proceeds from the sukuk issuance for general corporate purposes, according to a statement from Standard & Poor's. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kavita Chandran)