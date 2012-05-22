KUALA LUMPUR May 22 Malaysian mobile phone
operator Axiata Group Bhd said in a filing to the
local stock exchange on Tuesday:
*Q1 ended March 31 net profit rose 3.1 percent to 565.63
million Malaysian ringgit ($180.51 million) from 548.37 million
ringgit a year ago
* Revenue rose 8.1 percent to 4.26 billion ringgit on better
performance at all of its operating companies
* The company said it will pay a dividend of seven sen
* Moving forward, Axiata said it expected to face continued
challenges for the financial period ending December 31, 2012 and
will continue to take a long term view, adopting prudent
measures to optimise its financial performance.
* Its shares were unchanged at 5.36 ringgit on Tuesday prior
to the earnings announcement, underperforming the Malaysian
benchmark stock index's 0.23 percent rise.
($ = 3.1335 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)