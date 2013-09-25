KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 Malaysia's third-largest lender by asset size, Public Bank Berhad, said that it issued Basel III compliant, medium-term notes worth 1 billion Malaysian ringgit ($310.99 million) on Wednesday.

The notes carry a coupon rate of 4.80 percent and will mature in 2023, it said in a stock exchange filing. The bank has approval from Malaysia's central bank to issue notes worth up to 10 billion ringgit.

($1 = 3.21 Malaysian ringgit)

