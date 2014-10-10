* Proposed deal values the merged entity at $22 bln - sources

* CIMB, RHB to merge in share swap; CIMB shareholders gain 70 pct

* Plans also call for a mega-Islamic banking unit (Adds EPF statement, updates shares as trading halts lifted)

By Yantoultra Ngui and Saeed Azhar

KUALA LUMPUR/SINGAPORE, Oct 10 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and two smaller domestic lenders have agreed to create the country's biggest banking group, in a deal that financial sources say will value the merged entity at around $22 billion.

The proposal submitted to the central bank calls for CIMB, Malaysia's No. 2 banking group, entering into a share swap deal with RHB Capital Bhd, the country's fourth-biggest lender, valued at 60.58 billion ringgit ($18.7 billion). CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged entity and RHB shareholders would own the rest.

In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would then acquire Malaysia Building Society Bhd to form a mega Islamic bank.

The three-way combination is expected to give birth to a banking group with assets totalling around $190 billion, surpassing Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.

"We are extremely pleased to have been able to reach this stage in the process. This exercise will cement CIMB Group's position amongst the top banks in ASEAN," Zafrul Abdul Aziz, CIMB's acting CEO, said in a statement.

The planned merger comes as members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations slowly work on plans to partially integrate their economies and financial systems. Although little progress has been made and financial system integration is not due to start until 2020, countries in the 10-nation alliance are keen to build national banking champions.

Malaysia Building Society is expected to be merged into the Islamic financing arm of the new entity at a price of 2.82 ringgit per share. The combined Islamic bank is likely to remain a unit of the merged entity.

The banks said they are aiming to sign a definitive agreement in early 2015 and hope to complete the deal mid-year.

HURDLES

But the deal could face some hurdles, sources with direct knowledge of the talks have said.

One key unknown is whether Malaysia's Employees Provident Fund (EPF), the nation's biggest state pension fund and a major shareholder in all three banks, will be allowed to vote in the deal.

It owns about 41 percent of RHB, 65 percent of Malaysia Building Society and 14.5 percent of CIMB, and bankers have said that it supports the deal.

Under current Malaysian listing rules, it should abstain from voting as its significant holdings in all three banks could represent conflicts of interest. But the fund has asked the stock exchange for a waiver, arguing that the interests of its 14 million members are at stake.

The request for a waiver, however, could face opposition from Dubai-based Aabar Investments PJSC, which is RHB's second-biggest shareholder with a 21.2 percent holding.

Representatives for Aabar have declined to comment on this aspect of the deal. RHB has also declined to comment, while CIMB, Malaysia Building Society and EPF did not reply to requests sent by Reuters.

Sources have also said CIMB and RHB are also discussing the sale of RHB's investment banking unit.

Shares of the three banks were suspended on Thursday ahead of the announcement.

CIMB shares fell 4.4 percent, RHB rose 2.2 percent while Malaysian Building Society jumped 10.6 percent as trading resumed on Friday. The benchmark Malaysian share index was down 1 percent.

JPMorgan is advising CIMB, Credit Suisse is advising RHB, while EPF has hired Deutsche Bank as an advisor and Malaysia Building Society is being advised by Citigroup, the sources said.

The investment banks have all declined to comment on whether they have been hired.

EPF said in an email on Friday that it has not hired Deutsche Bank, though sources told Reuters that the German lender is working with EPF.

(1 US dollar = 3.2390 Malaysian ringgit) (Additional reporting by Anuradha Raghu in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)