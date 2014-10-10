KUALA LUMPUR Oct 10 Shares of Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd fell nearly 2 percent on Friday, a day it agreed with two smaller domestic lenders to create the country's biggest banking group.

Shares in the smaller banks - RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) - rose 4 percent and 11.8 percent respectively.

The benchmark stock index dropped 0.5 percent.

The three banks announced on Thursday that they had submitted a proposal to the central bank that calls for CIMB, Malaysia's second largest banking group, to merge with RHB, the country's fourth-biggest lender, via a share swap.

CIMB shareholders would own 70 percent of the merged entity and RHB shareholders would own 30 percent.

In tandem, the Islamic banking arms of CIMB and RHB would then merge with MBSB to form a mega Islamic bank. The deal is expected to be completed in mid-2015, according to the banks.

(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Writing By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Miral Fahmy)