Oct 31 Malaysia's state pension Employees
Provident Fund (EPF) has appealed after its bid to vote on the
merger of CIMB Group Holdings with two smaller lenders was
rejected.
The EPF, which owns about 14.5 percent of CIMB, 41 percent
of RHB and 65 percent of the third bank Malaysia Building
Society Bhd, appealed to the local bourse via RHB and
MBSB, according to two separate announcements by the respective
firms.
Both RHB and MBSB submitted the appeal to Bursa Securities
on Friday.
The EPF was barred from voting on the deal on Oct 22 after
failing in its argument that the interests of its 14 million
members were at stake.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Nick Macfie)