KUALA LUMPUR Feb 12 RHB Capital group managing
director Kellee Kam Chee Khiong has resigned, according to RHB
Banking Group's announcement on the local bourse.
The fourth-largest Malaysian bank by assets said on Thursday
it had a succession plan in place and "will execute a transition
plan for a smooth handover of responsibilities".
Kam's departure comes after RHB called off a proposed plan
to merge with CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, the country's
second largest bank, and smaller lender Malaysia Building
Society Bhd, in a bid to create Malaysia's largest
bank by assets, citing a failure to agree terms in a worsening
economic environment.
For the full statement, please click: bit.ly/1B0Gp7q
(Reporting By Trinna Leong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)