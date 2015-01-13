KUALA LUMPUR Jan 13 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd said on Tuesday that talks on a proposed three-way bank merger were continuing and the board will meet on Wednesday to discuss the deal.

The proposed $20 billion mega bank merger of CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd would create the country's biggest bank by assets.

"Should there be any material development on the proposed merger which warrants disclosure, the appropriate announcement will be made on Bursa Securities accordingly," CIMB said in a local stock exchange filing.

Sources told Reuters earlier on Tuesday that Malaysia would scrap the deal after CIMB and RHB Capital failed to agree terms. (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui and Praveen Menon, editing by David Evans)