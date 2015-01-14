KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 The chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Wednesday said no decision has been made on a proposed three-way merger that would create Malaysia's biggest bank, a day after people close to the deal told Reuters the merger was nearing collapse.

The merger of CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.

"It has not been called off because there has been no announcement," Nazir Razak said at the launch of a report on corporate strategy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The three banks will make an announcement on the merger "very soon", he said. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)