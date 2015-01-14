UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KUALA LUMPUR Jan 14 The chairman of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd on Wednesday said no decision has been made on a proposed three-way merger that would create Malaysia's biggest bank, a day after people close to the deal told Reuters the merger was nearing collapse.
The merger of CIMB, RHB Capital Bhd and Malaysia Building Society Bhd (MBSB) would have formed a banking group with assets of about $190 billion, eclipsing Malayan Banking Bhd and making it Southeast Asia's fourth-biggest bank.
"It has not been called off because there has been no announcement," Nazir Razak said at the launch of a report on corporate strategy in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The three banks will make an announcement on the merger "very soon", he said. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah and Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February