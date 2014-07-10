KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd and RHB Capital Bhd, the country's second and fourth largest lenders respectively, said late on Wednesday that their shares will be suspended from trading on Thursday pending the release of a material announcement.

Loan provider Malaysia Building Society Bhd also said its shares will be suspended on the same day. (Reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)