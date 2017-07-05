By Emily Chow
KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 A year and a half after
banning bauxite mining to force miners to meet environmental
standards, Malaysia's exports to main customer China are again
growing, raising public anger over illegal mining.
Residents and politicians in the east coast bauxite mining
region are calling for a total export ban of the aluminium raw
material, but industry figures and analysts say shipments are
likely to continue.
Malaysia halted bauxite mining in January last year, but
allowed exports to continue to deplete vast stockpiles at ports
where run-off after monsoon rains had polluted waters and led to
a public outcry.
But 18 months later, the stockpiles are the same size as
they were at the start of the ban, even as Malaysia has exported
more than 9 million tonnes of bauxite to China, according to
Chinese import data.
"For the last six months, we've received reports from
residents about the presence of fresh excavations... That is why
the volumes of the stockpiles do not go down," said Fuziah
Salleh, the member of parliament for Kuantan.
"We will still be contaminated with the dust and erosion of
stockpiles into the water."
Malaysia was briefly the largest bauxite supplier to top
buyer China, with shipments peaking at nearly 3.5 million tonnes
a month at the end of 2015 as miners rushed to fill a supply gap
after neighbouring Indonesia banned ore exports.
But largely unregulated miners failed to secure stockpiles
of bauxite and run-off from monsoon rains turned rivers and
coastal seas red, contaminating water sources and leading to the
mining ban in January last year.
Exports to China fell to a low of 165,587 tonnes last
December, but have since steadily climbed to hit 719,614 tonnes
in May.
Mining activity and truck deliveries of bauxite to port have
ramped up since October, according to Ibrahim, a 50-year-old
resident of Kuantan, the capital of Pahang state where the
bauxite is largely mined.
"The bauxite goes out at irregular hours, from day to night.
There are no fewer than 200 truck delivery trips a day from the
mining sites to the port. How can the stockpiles go down like
that?" he said to Reuters over the phone.
Industry figures and analysts say the mining ban has not
been effective, and expect mining to continue as long as there
is demand from China.
"China imports 60-70 million tonnes of bauxite a year to
meet domestic demand. Mining margins are still there so people
will continue to mine illegally," said a manager at a bauxite
mining company, who declined to be identified as he was not
authorized to speak to media.
Malaysia last week extended the mining moratorium for
another six months to the end of the year, its sixth such
extension.
Natural resources and environment minister Wan Junaidi
Tuanku Jaafar, who noted the stockpiles had not diminished, said
the government would consider stricter enforcement, including 24
hour surveillance, but declined to comment directly on calls for
a total export ban.
"I'm concerned only on the environmental impact of the
mining activities, and to ultimately stop it will impact the
economy of the state," he told Reuters. "To stop bauxite mining
means to jeopardise the state economy and thousands of people
involved in the industry."
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Richard Pullin)