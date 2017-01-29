KUALA LUMPUR Jan 29 A boat carrying 31 people,
including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of
Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday.
The boat left Kota Kinabalu, the capital of the eastern
Malaysian state of Sabah, at about 9 a.m. (0100 GMT) on
Saturday, and was headed towards the popular tourist spot of
Mengalum island, Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement
Agency (MMEA) deputy director Rahim Ramli said when contacted.
Rahim said the boat was reported missing at about 9.50 p.m.
after failing to arrive at the island, and that a search and
rescue operation was launched soon after.
Bad weather was hampering the search effort, which covers an
area of about 400 nautical square miles, he said.
"We are looking at strong winds and choppy waters, and have
requested assistance from the air force to conduct an aerial
search," he said.
